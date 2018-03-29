Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Numsa loses court bid on independent power producers

  • South Africa
File: The National Union of Metalworkers South Africa tried unsuccessfully to block independent producers of power. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers has lost its court bid to stop the inclusion of independent power producers.

The North Gauteng High Court struck the matter off the roll on Thursday.

It related to Eskom signing contracts with 27 independent producers.

Numsa had argued that bringing more renewable energy players on board would jeopardise thousands of jobs in the coal power production sector.

It had also flagged potential increases to power costs.

The electricity grid will now be boosted by about 2,300 megawatts.

 

