Numsa, Saftu join forces on #WorkersDay

Newly forned South African Federation of Trade Unions and the National Metalworkers Union marked Workers' Day by marching in Durban on Monday.

DURBAN - Numsa's General Secretary Irvin Jim, used Monday's May Day rally to pay tribute to the country's miners.

Numsa joined forces with the newly formed South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) to mark this year's Workers' Day in Durban.

Jim said miners should be recognised as the real producers of wealth in the country.

"We want to thank you for a couple of reasons, you are very special people. You are workers who produce wealth in this country. It is you that goes down into the belly of the earth to mine, it's you that gets exploited every day. It's you that are victimised by labour brokers because they pay you peanuts," Jim said.

Shortly after Jim's address, Saftu's General Secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi addressed the crowd.

Vavi did not waste any time talking about the events in Bloemfontein where Cosatu had to call off its May Day rally after President Jacob Zuma was incessantly heckled and booed by some members.

"I've been told that the so-called workers rally that Cosatu was trying to have in Bloemfontein collapsed without a single person having any speech or making anything. The workers I'm told just refused that Jacob Zuma must speak there. In the sequence all others who don't speak had to abandon the rally. Let me tell you why we must clap hands for the collapse of that alliance that's not in the interest of the working people," Vavi said.

Here's Vavi's full speech:

