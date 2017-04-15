Numsa to consult members on bus deal

File: Numsa says drivers' working conditions have not been addressed by employers after the strike. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers SA (Numsa) says it will address its members on Saturday on the agreement reached between three unions in the bus transport sector.

The agreement reached on Friday effectively ended the industrial action.

Three unions, including transport and allied workers' union Satawu, agreed to a nine percent pay increase after Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant intervened.

Also included in the deal is a 10 percent increase in allowances, but the wage deal is for only a year.

Numsa and the Transport and Service Workers Union (Taswu) rejected the deal, but will take it to members for discussion.

Numsa says the working conditions of drivers have not been addressed by employers.

The Labour Department says the everyone in the sector is bound by agreements signed in the bargaining council.

Oliphant said: "If the majority of the unions participating in the bargaining council agree then that will be the decision of the council.”

