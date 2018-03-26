Numsa to make representations on independent power producers

File: Numsa wants to set out the implications on workers in the coal sectors of allowing independent power producers to supply the national grid. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers is expected to make representations in court on Tuesday to energy regulator Nersa.

Numsa wants to detail how allowing independent power producers to supply the national grid will impact workers and employment in the coal sector.

Earlier this month, the court granted an urgent interdict to stop government and Eskom from signing contracts with 27 IPPs.

The union argues that signing these contracts would be detrimental to workers in Mpumalanga, as this would mean Eskom would require less coal-fired electricity.

Numsa also claims the IPP rollout will cause a dramatic spike in the price of electricity.

The solar and wind IPP projects are valued at R56-billion, and the government has promised they would create thousands of jobs.

eNCA