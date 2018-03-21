Numsa to march against proposed new labour laws

JOHANNESBURG, 21 March 2018 – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa will be marching in Gauteng on Human Rights Day to protest against the proposed new labour laws that come into effect in May. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metal Workers plans to use Human Rights Day to march against proposed new labour laws.



The Labour Department is considering making changes to the Labour Relations Act and Basic Conditions of Employment Act, but Numsa believes the proposed amendments will make it impossible for workers to go on strike.

The march will start at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg, before heading to the Labour Department in Braamfontein, where workers will hand over a memorandum.

