Numsa wins landmark court case against labour brokers

File: The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa won a landmark battle against labour brokers. Photo: John Wessels / AFP

JOHANNESBURG – Labour brokers will soon be a thing of the past.

The trade union, National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has won its battle against labour brokers in the court.

This is a victory not just for NUMSA but also for the working class majority. The Constitutional court has confirmed that temporary workers employed through Labour Brokers are permanent employees of the MAIN employer after three months! AMANDLAAA!!!

#BanLabourBrokers — NUMSA (@Numsa_Media) July 26, 2018

The Constitutional court has ruled that the rules of the right to fair labour practices must now apply.

A long battle over the interpretation of a section of the Labour Relations Act has seen unions and brokers going head to head in the courts.

This development effectively means workers placed by labour brokers automatically become employees after 3 months in a single employment relationship.

eNCA