DStv Channel 403
Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Numsa wins landmark court case against labour brokers

  • South Africa
File: The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa won a landmark battle against labour brokers. Photo: John Wessels / AFP

JOHANNESBURG – Labour brokers will soon be a thing of the past.

The trade union, National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has won its battle against labour brokers in the court.

 

 

The Constitutional court has ruled that the rules of the right to fair labour practices must now apply.

A long battle over the interpretation of a section of the Labour Relations Act has seen unions and brokers going head to head in the courts.

This development effectively means workers placed by labour brokers automatically become employees after 3 months in a single employment relationship.

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close