NWest community hangs man accused of murdering elderly woman

File: Police condemned the incident and appealed to community members not to take the law into their own hands. Photo: eNCA/Bafana Nzimande

RUSTENBURG - Irate residents of Gopane near Zeerust in North West allegedly hanged a man they accused of killing an elderly woman, North West police said.

Police spokesperson Pelonomi Makau said a 75-year-old woman was discovered inside her house in Gopane village earlier in the morning. She had sustained a head wound.

"The police were then summoned to the scene and while at the scene, they got a report that members of the community forced a man they suspected to be responsible for the murder of the old woman to a tree where they hung him (sic). At this stage, two cases of murder have been opened for investigation," she said.

It is reported residents handed the man a rope and forced him to hang himself from a tree.

North West Provincial Commissioner, Baile Motswenyane condemned the incident and appealed to community members not to take the law into their own hands.

The incident occurred as young people in Gopane are preparing to stage a march later in this month, against the attacks on the elderly.

Moiloa Moagi, spokesperson for a non-profit organisation behind the march, Lehurutshe Rise, said it is painful to see violence against the elderly.

"It is very hurting, more that the elderly person is the mother to a man who is supporting us, we have sent people to the family to find out what exactly happened," he said.

"The amount of rape, assault and theft cases has increased rapidly as the years go by but with few-to-no arrests... It has been years hearing of incidents where elderly members of the community are being attacked in their own homes, years of families not reporting these matters to the police because they strongly believe that nothing will be done."

He said some of the people responsible for the attacks are known to the community and are roaming the streets, ready to attack again.

African News Agency