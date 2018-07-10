Youth agency to unveil revamped tombstone for Solomon Mahlangu

File: The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) will unveil a newly revamped tombstone for the late MK combatant Solomon Mahlangu on Tuesday. Photo: eNCA / Michael Appel

PRETORIA - The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) will unveil a newly revamped tombstone for the late MK combatant Solomon Mahlangu on Tuesday.

The NYDA's executive chairperson, Sifiso Mtsweni will also deliver a keynote address at the Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu Memorial Lecture at the Mamelodi West Community Hall, Pretoria.

The lecture will be held under the theme “Contemporary Relevance: Solomon Mahlangu in pursuit of Economic Freedom in our Life Time”.

Mahlangu's last words were "My blood will nourish the tree that will bear the fruits of freedom. Tell my people that I love them. They must continue the fight."

An African National Congress activist, trained as an Umkhonto weSizwe soldier in Mozambique and Angola, he was hanged on the 6th of April in 1979 for a crime he never committed.

Just before he was detained, he had returned to South Africa to help organise student protests.

Mahlangu’s execution sparked the exodus of young revolutionaries who left in droves to fight for freedom and provoked international outrage and protests against South Africa's Apartheid policy.

He continues to influence young revolutionaries today and during the #Fees Must Fall campaign, protesting students sang about the struggle hero, saying he gives them courage.

“We are inspired by Solomon Mahlangu precisely because he did so much more, he put his body on the line," said student activist Vuyani Phambo.

"He offered himself as a living sacrifice. This is why today most of us are prepared to go on. We are not deterred by bouncers, by police brutality.”

