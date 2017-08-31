Nzimande condemns R14m NSFAS payment blunder

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has condemned the administrative blunder that saw R14-million being deposited into a student’s account.
Nzimande's labeled the incident as unacceptable and is calling for serious action against those responsible.
READ: Sasco says university must take responsibility for R14m payment
He's also instructed the National Student Financial Aid Scheme to get to the bottom of the situation.
Nzimande's also called on administrative company IntelliMali to take action against employees responsible.
eNCA
Discussion Policy