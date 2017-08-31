Nzimande condemns R14m NSFAS payment blunder

File: Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has condemned the administrative blunder that saw R14-million being deposited into a student’s account. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has condemned the administrative blunder that saw R14-million being deposited into a student’s account.

Nzimande's labeled the incident as unacceptable and is calling for serious action against those responsible.

He's also instructed the National Student Financial Aid Scheme to get to the bottom of the situation.

Nzimande's also called on administrative company IntelliMali to take action against employees responsible.

eNCA