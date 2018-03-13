Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Nzimande no show disrepects Taxify driver's family: DA

  • South Africa
File: Minister of Transport Blade Nzimande. Photo: eNCA/Bafana Nzimande

JOHANNESBURG - The DA has condemned transport minister, Blade Nzimande for failing to attend a scheduled meeting on Friday with the family of murdered Taxify driver, Siyabonga Ngcobo.

Ngcobo was burnt to death after being locked in the boot of his vehicle, allegedly, by meter-taxi operators.

The DA's Gauteng Shadow MEC for Roads and Transport, Fred Nel, said that this made it clear "that the ANC does not take the plight of e-hailing drivers seriously."

He said that the DA would be submitting a motion in the Gauteng Legislature to force government to intervene in the continuing war between meter-taxi operators and e-hailing drivers.

Nel said that "despite a change of Minister to the Transport Department, under the ANC, it’s business as usual, despite drivers and passengers being put at risk every single day."

 

eNCA

