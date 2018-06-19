Off-duty police officer killed in KZN

JOHANNESBURG – An off-duty police officer was killed on Monday evening in KwaZulu-Natal.

The 54-year-old Warrant Officer from Umlazi was in the Malukazi area, Isipingo.

“He was seated in his vehicle with a companion when they were attacked. It is alleged that at least six unknown suspects approached them and forced the detective out of his vehicle. He was shot and died instantly. His companion was also wounded during the attack,” said KZN police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker.

His firearm was taken before the suspect fled the scene in a getaway vehicle.

KZN acting Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi condemned the killing of the officer.

“We will not rest until the perpetrators of this abhorrent crime are brought to book. The Provincial Organised Crime Unit has been tasked to investigate this case and ensure that those involved are arrested. I wish to convey my sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the police officer.”

“I appeal to the community to assist our investigators by exposing those behind this heinous crime. One can only imagine what sort of terror these thugs will unleash in our communities if they are so bold to kill an officer of the law so callously,” he said.

eNCA