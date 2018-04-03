Official funeral for Mama Winnie

File: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest on 14 April. Photo: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement, while addressing mourners and media outside Madikizela-Mandela's home in Soweto. The anti-apartheid struggle icon died at Milpark hospital on Monday afternoon. She was 81. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are waking up to a world without Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Condolences are streaming in after the struggle icon died at Johannesburg's Milpark Hospital on Monday, aged 81.

Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest on 14 April.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement while addressing mourners and media outside Madikizela-Mandela's home in Soweto.

“As the national government we have declared that Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will have a national funeral on 14 April," said Ramaphosa.

The Gender Commission says she championed a non-racial, non-sexist and democratic South Africa.

It says the country must always be indebted for her bravery and indomitable spirit.

Cosatu described the Mother of the Nation as fearless, saying she espoused economic transformation.

It says the best way to honour Mama Winnie is to preserve her legacy.

Outside Mama Winnie Madikizela Mandela’s home in Soweto #RIPMamaWinnie pic.twitter.com/OvUofAtOyW — African National Congress (@MYANC) April 2, 2018

