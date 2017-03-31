Official memorial service for Kathrada to take place in Soweto

29 March 2017 - A poster commemorating the late Ahmed Kathrada adorns the wall of the West Park Cemetery in Montgomery Park, Johannesburg, on the day of his funeral. Photo: eNCA / Jody Jacobs

SOWETO - The official memorial service of Ahmed “Kathy” Kathrada will take place on Saturday at the University of Johannesburg in Soweto, the Presidency has announced.

Kathrada died on Tuesday at the age of 87 after a short illness following surgery to the brain. He was buried in Johannesburg on Wednesday at Westpark Cemetery.

President Jacob Zuma did not attend the funeral out of respect for a request not to do so by the struggle icon’s family.

In a statement on Thursday, the Presidency said it was leading the planning for the service and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the key message on behalf of government.

President Zuma declared a special official funeral and flags are flying at half-mast at every station until Saturday evening.

“The President has again extended his heartfelt condolences to former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan and family. He extends his gratitude to all who have supported the family in various ways,” said the Presidency.

The memorial service will take place on 1 April from 11am at the University of Johannesburg Soweto Campus, Soweto.

African News Agency