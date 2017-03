JOHANNESBURG, 10 March 2017 - Officials are scratching their heads after another heist at OR Tambo International Airport. Tuesday’s robbery is not the first of its kind. In fact, thieves stole R100-million back in 2006. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Officials are scratching their heads over a heist at OR Tambo International Airport.

Gunmen made off with millions in foreign currency from the cargo area.

But Tuesday’s robbery is not the first of its kind.

In fact, thieves stole R100-million during an inside job in 2006.

Police are now hoping it’s not a case of déjà vu.

* Watch the full video report by Michael Appel in the gallery above.

eNCA