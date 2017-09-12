Officials seize R700k of chicken imports to Zimbabwe

File: Chicken worth R700,000 was intercepted at the Beitbridge border post. Photo: PublicDomainPictures.net/JackSparrow

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Revenue Services (SARS) said on Tuesday that its customs officials intercepted a truck carrying 700 packages of chicken estimated at a value of R711,000 from South Africa to Zimbabwe at the Beitbridge border post.

In a statement, SARS said the chicken was intercepted on Sunday.

“The incident took place when the foreign registered truck was subjected to a physical inspection after the driver declared that he was carrying only plastic buckets,” Sars said.

“The goods and the truck have been detained pending further investigation by the South African Police Service.”

African News Agency