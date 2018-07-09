One biker dead, two injured in three separate Gauteng crashes

PRETORIA - A motorcyclist died and two others were injured, one critically, in three separate crashes in Pretoria and Johannesburg on Sunday, paramedics said.

A motorcyclist died when a bakkie crashed into him in Steve Biko Road in Wonderboom South in Pretoria, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said in a statement.

Netcare 911 responded to reports of a collision in Steve Biko Road at about 12.15pm, he said. Reports from the scene indicated that an adult man "was struck down by a one-ton delivery vehicle".

"The patient, unfortunately, sustained life-threatening injuries and was declared deceased on the scene."

Shortly afterwards, at about 12.30pm, a motorcyclist was critically Injured in a crash in Jan Shoba Road in Hatfield. Reports from the scene indicated that "a male motorcyclist in his late 20s was knocked down".

The man sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital after being stabilised on the scene, Herbst said.

Earlier, just after 9am, a motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a minibus taxi in Rabie Street between the N1 and Hans Schoeman Road in Randburg, Johannesburg.

"Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male motorcyclist and a minibus taxi were involved in a collision. The motorcyclist sustained mild injuries and was treated on [the] scene and transported to hospital for further assessment and care," Herbst said.

African News Agency