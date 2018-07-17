DStv Channel 403
One dead in alleged Randburg hit

  • South Africa
JOHANNESBURG - Shots were fired at a car on the corners of Malibongwe and President Fouchè Drive, Randburg leaving one person dead in what has been speculated as a hit on Tuesday.

Police say two suspects fired shots at three people in a silver BMW vehicle. The driver (46) was killed during the shooting while the two passengers were left injured.

The injured passengers were removed from the scene by emergency services.

A manhunt has since been launched to find the two suspects while the motive for the killing is still unknown.

