One dead in alleged Randburg hit

JOHANNESBURG - Shots were fired at a car on the corners of Malibongwe and President Fouchè Drive, Randburg leaving one person dead in what has been speculated as a hit on Tuesday.

#sapsGP Manhunt launched for 2 suspects following a shooting incident at c/o Malibongwe & President Fouche in Olivedale today. Suspects fired shots at a 46yr-old, driving a silver BMW with 2 passengers. Driver fatally wounded & 2 passengers injured. Motive unknown. #CrimeStop ME pic.twitter.com/9Aodk2ERSF — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) July 17, 2018

Police say two suspects fired shots at three people in a silver BMW vehicle. The driver (46) was killed during the shooting while the two passengers were left injured.

The injured passengers were removed from the scene by emergency services.

A manhunt has since been launched to find the two suspects while the motive for the killing is still unknown.

《Randburg》@EMER_G_MED crews on scene of a serious shoot out. Corners of Malibongwe and President Fouchè. Two patients removed from scene. One deceased. Avoid area for forensic investigations. @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/vj5EYP2Jbc — EMER-G-MED (@EMER_G_MED) July 17, 2018

