One dead, nine injured in Durban horror crash

DURBAN - One person died and nine others were injured, some seriously, in a three-car crash in Durban North late on Friday night, paramedics said.

Crisis Medical paramedics responded to the scene of a serious car crash “on the M4 Ruth First highway in the vicinity of the Virginia area” at about 11pm, Crisis Medical spokesman Kyle van Reenen said.

On arrival on the scene, paramedics were met with “absolute mayhem and carnage as the twisted remains of a Toyota Avanza occupied the roadway”, he said.



A man, believed to be in his 30s, was ejected from the car and found lying in the road, having suffered fatal injuries. Unfortunately there was nothing which could be done to assist him and he was declared dead by paramedics on the scene.

A woman, about 27 years old, suffered life threatening injuries and with the assistance of advanced life support paramedics she was stabilised on the scene before being taken to hospital for further care.

Eight other people suffered less serious injuries and were attended to and taken by various ambulances to nearby medical facilities for further care.

“Reports from the scene suggest a Ford Fiesta collided into the rear of the Toyota at high speed causing it to collide with a Volkswagen Polo, before rolling several times and coming to a rest on its side. The Ford careened off the roadway and was found several metres away in dense bush adjacent to the roadway. The roadway remained closed to allow emergency services to clear the scene,” Van Reenen said.

African News Agency