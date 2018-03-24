One dead, one injured in Durban freak car crash

A man was killed when he was ejected from a vehicle during a collision with another vehicle and then struck by a third vehicle in Durban. Photo: African News Agency

DURBAN - A man was killed when he was ejected from a vehicle during a collision with another vehicle and then struck by a third vehicle in Durban on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded to reports of a serious collision on the M4 southbound in the Clairwood area at about 1.25pm, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said in a statement posted on the Arrive Alive website.

"Reports from the scene indicate that two motor vehicles were initially involved in an impact, causing one of the passengers to be ejected; the person that had been ejected was then allegedly knocked down by another light motor vehicle not involved in the initial collision."

The man had been declared dead and another man had been transported to hospital in a stable condition for further assessment and care, Herbst said.

African News Agency