One dead, 'officer' injured in Joburg shooting

File: One person was killed and another person, believed to be a police officer, is fighting for his life in hospital after a shootout in central Johannesburg on Wednesday morning. Photo: Max Pixel

JOHANNESBURG – One person was killed and another person, believed to be a police officer, is fighting for his life in hospital after a shootout in central Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

Then incident took place on Plein Street in the city centre.

Two bystanders, also caught in the crossfire, were treated on the scene for moderate injuries, ER24 spokesperson Annie Siddall said.

“The two are believed to be bystanders. At this stage, it is not clear how they sustained their injuries,” she added.

Reasons for the shooting remain unknown at this stage.

eNCA