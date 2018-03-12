Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

One dead, three injured in Ekurhuleni car crash

  • South Africa
File: Paramedics responded to a deadly accident in Boksburg. Photo: Twitter: @Netcare911_sa

EKURHULENI - A man died and three other people were injured, one seriously, when three cars collided at the Great North Road and Brentwood Park Road intersection in Brentwood, Benoni in Ekurhuleni on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 arrived on the scene at about 10:44 to find another ambulance service already in attendance, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that three cars collided at the intersection, leaving an elderly man dead, an elderly woman in a serious condition, and two other people with moderate injuries.

All the patients were treated on the scene and transported to hospital for further assessment and care, Herbst said.

African News Agency

