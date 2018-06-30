One dead, three injured in Mpumalanga R547 head-on collision

KRIEL- A man was killed and three other people were injured when two cars collided on the R547 in Kriel, Mpumalanga on Saturday evening, paramedics said.

Paramedics from ER24 and other services arrived on the scene at about 6pm where they found two vehicles had collided head-on, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

"Sadly, the driver of one of the vehicles was found with fatal injuries. There was nothing that paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on the scene. Three people were treated for minor to moderate injuries on the scene. They were later transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care."

The cause of the crash was not yet known, Vermaak said.

