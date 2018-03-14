One in three SA children sexually abused by 17th birthday: study

File: One in three children in SA report some form of sexual abuse by their 17th birthday, a study by the Centre for Justice and Crime Prevention and UCT found. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - One in three children in South Africa report some form of sexual abuse by their 17th birthday.

That is according to a 2016 study by the Centre for Justice and Crime Prevention and the University of Cape Town.

In schools, children face corporal punishment, sexual exploitation and bullying.

Parents are still demanding justice after a school guard allegedly sexually assaulted 87 pupils at a Soweto primary school late last year.

Now, a police forensic investigator probing the case faces allegations of sexually assaulting two pupils who were being prepared as witnesses in the case against the guard.



The Gauteng Education Department says this is a major setback.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: "We have fought very hard to ensure that these children are given the necessary support and attention. They will not even trust the kind of support we are offering if those that are support to guide them are the ones inflicting this very pain.”

In KwaZulu-Natal, the department of education there has also suspended seven teachers over allegations of rape and assault at a high school in eSikhawini.

Last year, the South African Council for Educators admitted that teachers fired for sexual misconduct, resurfaced in other provinces, where they continued abusing pupils.

