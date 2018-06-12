WATCH: Sibanye-Stillwater mine workers fear for their lives

File: On Tuesday, rescuers found a fourth body at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof mine, southwest of Johannesburg. Three miners were confirmed dead on Monday after a group of five entered an abandoned shaft at the gold mine near Westonaria. Photo: Reuters

JOHANNESBURG - One miner remains missing on Tuesday afternoon at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine on Gauteng’s West Rand.

Rescuers on Tuesday found a fourth body at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof mine, southwest of Johannesburg.

Three miners were confirmed dead on Monday after a group of five entered an abandoned shaft at the Westonaria mine.

Sibanye-Stillwater suspended operations there on Tuesday in order to observe a day of mourning.

The Kloof mine is a shallow to ultra-deep gold mine consisting of five producing shaft complexes that mine open hound and pillars.

The deepest operating level is some 3.3 kilometres underground.

There have been over 15 deaths recorded at Sibanye-Stillwater mines since the start of 2018.

Some Sibanye-Stillwater workers are accusing the company's management of forcing them to work under dangerous conditions.

According to one worker: "The management of the mine is killing us. We're threatened with losing our jobs if we refuse to work under [these] conditions."

Another miner said: "Before I go underground, I always wonder if I'll come back alive."

The Parliamentary committee on mineral resources had strong words for the Department of Mineral Resources following the death of the four mineworkers.

Sahlulele Luzipo, committee chair, says mine bosses and shareholders cannot continue to enjoy the financial benefits while miners are dying.

