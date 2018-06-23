Only 23% of South Africans satisfied with democracy: survey

Less than a quarter of South Africans are satisfied with our democracy. This is according to the Human Sciences Research Council’s latest South African Social Attitudes Survey. eNCA's Michael Appel took to the streets for this story. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Less than a quarter of South Africans are satisfied with our democracy.

This is according to the Human Sciences Research Council’s latest South African Social Attitudes Survey.

The survey has been conducted for fifteen years, tracking opinions in over 3,000 households.

Data also shows that trust in local and national government fell significantly over the past nine years.

* eNCA's Michael Appel took to the streets and asked ordinary South Africans whether they feel democracy is working. Watch the full report in the gallery above.

eNCA