Ontlametse's memorial service filled with jubilation and thanksgiving

Ontlametse's family and Beandri Booysen, the 11-year-old girl living with Progeria sitting on her mom's lap, at the memorial service in Hebron, North West on Wednesday, 19 April 2017. Photo: ANA / Brenda Masilela

PRETORIA - Instead of tears and sadness, the hall was filled with songs of jubilation, thanksgiving and drums playing in the background as family and community members celebrated the life of Ontlametse Phalatse during a memorial service held on Wednesday.

The hall at a Hebron high school in North West was filled to capacity, with some people standing and others sitting on the tiled floor. Celebrities and government officials, including Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, were among the those attending.

Ontlametse, 18, was one of two South African young women with progeria, an extremely rare genetic disorder in which children age rapidly.

Beandri Booysen, an 11-year-old girl with progeria who was also Ontlametse’s friend, sat on her mother’s lap and wept uncontrollably after she was introduced to the crowd. Her tears prompted Ontlametse’s mother to start crying.

All the speakers at the memorial spoke highly of Ontlamese, saying they did not recall the little girl feeling sorry for herself or wanting pity from people. Instead, they were left encouraged by her vibrant personality.

Children from Hebron Primary School sang in tribute to Ontlametse, who died last week. The school is one of those she had adopted to assist pupils.

Programme for the memorial service held in Hebron for the late Ontlametse Phalatse #OntlametseMemorial @AfriNewsAgency pic.twitter.com/RSBEfzYeBf — Sinenhlanhla (@b_masilela) April 19, 2017

School principal Thami Dyani said he had been amazed when Ontlametse had organised a meeting with an MEC after a day they had met.

“A day after that, I was amazed a certain lady from the MEC’s office … called me to say, 'We are from the MEC’s office and they are coming on Friday.' ... On Friday she came, she came with her friends, and provided sanitary pads for our children.”

The principal said after that the school decided to name Ontlametse Mpho-entle, which means "a beautiful gift".

“On the very same day, she adopted the school and said she would be back in no time to offer more assistance. She promised to fix the infrastructure and also get the school a sporting centre.”

Graham Howarth, principal at St Dominicans Convent, the high school Ontlametse had attended, said even though she had known that her life expectancy was limited, she had lived a full life and shown others how to live.

“She taught us that a shorter life expectancy is no barrier to having a full and very productive life. She showed us on a daily basis that it is your strength of character that defines the quality of your life.”

Johanna Maswanganyi from the Department of Human Settlements said the department would fulfil its promise and build Ontlametse’s mother a house.

The teen wished to see her family living in a decent house and having a car. Last week, at his birthday celebration, President Jacob Zuma presented the family with a car.

Ontlametse passed away on Tuesday last week at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in GaRankuwa after experiencing breathing difficulties.

Doctors had not expected her to see her 14th birthday, but on 25 March she had she turned 18, after finishing matric.

Zuma spent a day last month with Ontlametse to celebrate her birthday.

It was in 2009 that she had been diagnosed and told she would not live beyond the age of 14.

Very few people with progeria reach their mid-teens.

Ontlametse's funeral will take place on Friday at her home in Hebron Village from 6.30am to 110am.

African News Agency