Opposition parties demand clarity on free higher education

  • South Africa
File: Opposition parties warn there will be chaos at universities if there is no clear implementation plan on free higher education. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties warn there will be chaos at universities if there is no clear implementation plan on free higher education.

The DA has asked for urgent intervention by Higher Education Minister, Hlengiwe Mkhize.

The party also lashed out at both the EFF and ANC for using free tertiary education as a cheap political tool.

The DA and UDM are concerned that, by allowing walk-in registrations, it will place already burdened universities under more strain.

They say it could also lead to violence.

The EFF is demanding that all higher education institutions allow walk-ins in light of last month’s free fees announcement.

Universities say they will not accept walk-in applications.

Universities South Africa (USAF) said only those who have submitted their details online can apply.

