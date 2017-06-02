Opposition parties stage another Zuma boycott

Empty seats greeted the President, as opposition MPs from the Democratic Alliance, Economic Freedom Fighters, United Democratic Movement and Cope chose to boycott Zuma's reply to their questions about the presidency budget. Photo: RODGER BOSCH / AFP

CAPE TOWN - Several opposition parties refused to attend President Jacob Zuma’s address in Parliament on Thursday afternoon.

Zuma was there to respond to questions about the Presidency budget.

Empty seats greeted the President as opposition MPs from the Democratic Alliance, Economic Freedom Fighters, United Democratic Movement and Cope chose to boycott Zuma's reply to their questions about the presidency budget.

MPs entered Parliament only after Zuma concluded his speech.

It was met with stern opposition from the ANC MPs.

"Speaker, I would need clarity here. Is it parliamentary that when the President of the country address Parliament members decide to sit and watch him in a TV room?," ANC's Patrick Chauke asked.

Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete said there is nothing in the rules that prevent a member from entering Parliament.

"It is just a great pity that they missed out a lot," said Mbete.

The DA moved to the next item on the agenda, and addressed the scourge of violence against women and children.

"Women and children deserves to live in safe homes and to be able to walk in the safe streets.

"This debate is important because gender-based violence and domestic abuse is a violation of women's rights and it is the failure of the ANC government to protect women and children," the DA's Zakhele Mbhele said.

eNCA