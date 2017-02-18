Opposition weigh in on Molefe appointment

File: Political parties have weighed in on the news that former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe will be sworn in as a member of Parliament. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties have weighed in on the news that former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe will be sworn in as a member of Parliament.



The Congress of the People has called the appointment a disgrace and an insult to the Office of the Public Protector.

Molefe resigned as Eskom CEO after being implicated in the Public Protector’s State of Capture report last year.

The Democratic Alliance has laid criminal charges against Molefe.

It says with corruption clouds hanging over his head, he is unfit for Parliament.

The party adds the appointment lends credence to the claim that a cabinet reshuffle is imminent.

eNCA