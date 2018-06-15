Optimum Mine workers refuse to return to work

Optimum workers have taken to the streets again on Friday, saying they still have not received salaries dating back two months. Photo: eNCA / Silindelo Masikane

JOHANNESBURG - Workers at the Optimum Coal mine in Hendrina, Mpumalanga are continuing their protest on Friday, despite reports of an agreement on unpaid salaries.

#OptimumMine workers resolute that they are not going back to work until salaries are paid. pic.twitter.com/hdtRHa1mpf — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) June 15, 2018

The workers downed tools on Thursday, saying some of them had not been paid for two months.

Optimum Coal, owned by the Gupta family, has been placed under business rescue.

#OptimumMine Yesterday the Business Rescue Practitioners told me an agreement had been reached that would see BRPs pay 50% of salaries and employers the remainder. — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) June 15, 2018

#OptimumMine This morning NUM says the BRPs are saying they deposited money into the wrong bank account...... — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) June 15, 2018

eNCA