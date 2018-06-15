Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Optimum Mine workers refuse to return to work

  • South Africa
Optimum workers have taken to the streets again on Friday, saying they still have not received salaries dating back two months. Photo: eNCA / Silindelo Masikane

JOHANNESBURG - Workers at the Optimum Coal mine in Hendrina, Mpumalanga are continuing their protest on Friday, despite reports of an agreement on unpaid salaries.

 

The workers downed tools on Thursday, saying some of them had not been paid for two months.

WATCH: Optimum workers read letter from management

Optimum Coal, owned by the Gupta family, has been placed under business rescue.

 

