Optimum shutdown looms

  • South Africa
File: Earlier this year, about 2,000 Optimum Coal mineworkers downed tools, demanding clarity on the company's future. Photo: Gallo / Felix Dlangamandla

HENDRINA - Optimum mineworkers in Hendrina, Mpumalanga are planning a massive shutdown outside the mine's premises on Wednesday.

The workers have not been paid for two months, and say things have been chaotic since the mine was placed under business rescue.

Earlier this year, about 2,000 Optimum Coal mineworkers downed tools, demanding clarity on the company's future.

At that time, there were reports the company was facing a financial crisis.

