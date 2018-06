Optimum mineworkers will take to the streets for a second day. Photo: eNCA / Silindelo Masikane

HENDRINA - Optimum mineworkers will take to the streets for a second day.



They're demanding their salaries, saying they haven't been paid in two months.

Workers are threatening to continue their demonstrations until they're paid.

Earlier this year, it was reported the company was facing a financial crisis.

The company's CEO wants four business rescue practitioners to be removed due to incompetence.

eNCA