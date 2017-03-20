Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

OR Tambo heist: Police make major breakthrough

  • South Africa
File: Police have confirmed there's been a major breakthrough in the OR Tambo International Airport heist. Photo: eNCA / Lindokuhle Xulu

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed there's been a major breakthrough in the OR Tambo International Airport heist.

But they are refusing to disclose more details.

eNCA has learnt that up to five people may have been arrested.

READ: Officials scratch heads over OR Tambo heist

It's thought that some of those arrested are security guards.

It's also understood that a luxury car and an amount of money may have been seized.

Last week, four suspects -- one of them a police officer -- were arrested in connection with the R20-million theft at the airport.

eNCA

