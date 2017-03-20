OR Tambo heist: Police make major breakthrough

File: Police have confirmed there's been a major breakthrough in the OR Tambo International Airport heist. Photo: eNCA / Lindokuhle Xulu

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed there's been a major breakthrough in the OR Tambo International Airport heist.

But they are refusing to disclose more details.

eNCA has learnt that up to five people may have been arrested.

It's thought that some of those arrested are security guards.

It's also understood that a luxury car and an amount of money may have been seized.

Last week, four suspects -- one of them a police officer -- were arrested in connection with the R20-million theft at the airport.

