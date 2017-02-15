O'Sullivan, assistant to pursue charges against police

Paul O’Sullivan and his assistant Sarah-Jane Trent will pursue racketeering and abduction charges against the police. Photo: eNCA

PRETORIA - Controversial private investigator Paul O’Sullivan and his assistant Sarah-Jane Trent will pursue racketeering and abduction charges against the police.

The move comes after Trent was arrested on Friday and charged with impersonating a law officer.

Her case has been postponed to May for further investigation.

Trent alleges during her arrest she was driven around and intimidated.

O’Sullivan and Trent are part of an investigation into acting police Commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane over alleged fraud.

On Monday, O’Sullivan was also arrested but released after a late night court hearing.

The investigator believes both arrests were intended to obstruct the investigation into the country’s top cop.

