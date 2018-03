PORT ELIZABETH, 27 March 2018 - The Eastern Cape AIDS Council's decision to allow an NGO to test pupils for HIV is being met with public outrage. The council is apologising for allowing the testing. Video: eNCA

PORT ELIZABETH - Parents and community members in Port Elizabeth are enraged at unauthorised HIV tests performed on students.

They say there was no consultation before their children were tested and the results made public.

Ward Councillor Vukile Dyele said he had not been told about the initiative and wes himself very disappointed over what had occurred.

*View the attached video for more on this story.

eNCA