Outrage at break in at chief justice’s office grows

Parliament was the latest in a long list condemning the break-in in the early hours of Saturday morning which saw 15 computers containing sensitive information about judges and judicial officials stolen at the Midrand office of the chief justice (OCJ).

“Parliament is disturbed by the news of the break-in at the offices of the chief justice in which at least 15 computers were stolen. Such acts of criminality must be a source of grave concern and shock to those who value our constitutional democracy and its attendant sacrosanct structures which are its lifeblood,” parliamentary spokesman Moloto Mothapo said on Sunday.

“Criminality of this nature not only undermines the functioning of our judicial system, which serves as the foremost interpreter and implementer of our country’s laws and the Constitution but also attacks our shared values as a nation. Parliament urges the police to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrator/s of this act face the full might of the law,” he said.

National Assembly justice and correctional services committee chairman Mathole Motshekga said the committee was outraged at this type of criminality.

“This is a direct attack on our judiciary, judicial system, and our hard fought democracy. We urge the police to leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators speedily to book and to deal harshly with them as a deterrent for such behaviour.”

The committee commended the South African Police Service (SAPS) for the haste in which it had set up a task team to deal with this matter and for additional security measures already assigned to judges since the incident. “The speed in which this was done needs to be commended. The safety of our judges is of paramount importance.”

The committee would engage Mogoeng in an attempt to ascertain whether these measures were adequate or if reinforcements and additional measures were required. “We cannot leave this office exposed for criminals as an easy target,” Motshekga said.

On Saturday, Mogoeng’s office confirmed the break in. “During the commission of this criminal offence 15 computers were stolen in the office where the human resources and facilities units are located,” spokesman Nathi Mncube said.

“The stolen computers contain important information about judges and officials of the OCJ and constitute a huge setback for the entire administration of justice.”

The break-in was reported to the South African Police Service and various SAPS units were dispatched to the OCJ to conduct further investigations.

“Upon being informed of this crime the chief justice remarked that this must be viewed in a very serious light and the police ought to do everything in their power to ensure that the culprits are brought to book,” Mncube said.

The African National Congress called for a collaborative effort across all law enforcement agencies to bring to account those responsible for the break-in.

“This dastardly criminal act, targeting the office of the highest judicial officer in our country, should leave all South Africans outraged and our law enforcement officers determined to speedily find and bring to book its perpetrators,” he said.

Kodwa said targeting the office of the chief justice was a “direct assault on the sanctity of the institutions we, as South Africans, hold dear as propping up our Constitutional order”.

South Africans wanted a strong, robust criminal justice system in which they had the fullest confidence.

“The cowardly act of breaking into the office of the chief justice is an affront on these aspirations and an attack on the very fibre of our democracy. The ANC, therefore, calls on law enforcement agencies to use all resources at their disposal to ensure that these criminals are dealt with to the full extent of the law,” he said.

Democratic Alliance spokeswoman Glynnis Breytenbach said: “This is an attack on our judiciary which we must all condemn in the strongest terms. The DA will be submitting parliamentary questions as to why there wasn’t adequate security at the office of the chief justice which allowed for the break in to occur. Like the robbery at the Helen Suzman Foundation, almost a year ago exactly, the DA views this as an act of intimidation.”

It was highly suspicious that the break-in occurred the day after the Constitutional Court handed down a damning judgment highly critical of Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and the social grants crisis she had “manufactured”.

The DA welcomed that a special team of detectives had been assigned to investigate and urged them to find those responsible for this brazen attack as soon as humanly possible. Attacks on the judiciary could not be allowed to stand and had to be dealt with with the urgency and seriousness they deserved, Breytenbach said.

South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) spokesman Jabu Mahlangu said: “Theft of guns from police stations and computers from the office of the chief justice suggest that crime in our communities has reached unacceptable and alarming proportions. If criminality is not stamped out we will next hear of a robbery at the Union Buildings.”

Mahlangu called for the contract of the security company providing security at the OJC to be terminated and security at all national keypoints to be re-evaluated.

