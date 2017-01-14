More than 1,000 extra firefighters mobilised in W Cape

Another fire broke out at the Signal Hill in Cape Town, firefighters are on the scene trying to contain the breakout. Photo: Tanya Nefdt

JOHANNESBURG - The Environmental Affairs Department sent a contingent of about 1,000 firefighters from its Working on Fire (WoF) programme to assist disaster-management officials in containing fires raging across the Western Cape.

“The fire crews, bolstered by aerial support, have been busy at multiple fires in Somerset West, Simon's Town, Tulbagh and Grabouw in the Western Cape. More than 1,000 firefighters have been deployed -- with some mobilised from as far afield as bases in the Eastern Cape and Free State,” the department said in a statement.

“They are being supported by a Working on Fire spotter plane, fixed-wing air tractor bomber and a helicopter.”

WoF falls under the department’s environmental programmes and is implemented through the expanded public works programme (EPWP).

“Unemployed young men and women are trained in various fire management and suppression skills including, but not limited to, firefighters, drivers, brush cutters, dispatchers, helicopter safety leaders and environmental educators.”

In Witzenberg, a fire started on 10 January and close to 40 firefighters from WoF helped CapeNature and Cape Town Disaster Management in continuing efforts to contain the flames.

Over 1000 firefighters have been deployed – with some mobilized from as far afield as bases in the Eastern Cape and Free State. #CapeFires pic.twitter.com/razY7ltvZe — Environmentza (@environmentza) January 13, 2017

Fires in Somerset West have largely been contained and, according to the Cape Peninsula Fire Protection Association, the fire in the Sneeuberg Mountain is under control and ground teams will begin mop-up operations in the area, the department said.

“Since the start of the fire season (1 December 2016) ground and aerial support have been instrumental in the suppression of 57 fires and limited the areas burnt by 95,959.3 hectares throughout the Western Cape. Firefighting aircraft have racked up 432.3 flying hours,” the department said.

A chopper & close to 30 firefighters assisting @TableMountainNP in an ongoing effort to contain the #SimonstownFire which flared up #Fire pic.twitter.com/hKpnd3lxyi — Working on Fire (@wo_fire) January 13, 2017

“For January 2017 alone, ground and aerial support were instrumental in the suppression of 39 fires and limited the areas burnt by an impressive 26,492 hectares throughout the Western Cape. Firefighting aircraft racked up 285.2 flying hours.”

Africa News Agency