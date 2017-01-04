Over 100,000 vehicles searched in KZN

File: More than 24,000 personnel from various departments were involved in the law enforcement drive from the start of the festive season in the province. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

DURBAN - More than 100,000 vehicles were stopped and checked by KwaZulu-Natal traffic authorities during the festive season and 25,600 drivers were fined.

KwaZulu-Natal’s Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda told a media briefing that more than 24,000 personnel from various departments were involved in the law enforcement drive from the start of the festive season.

He said that since December, 1,964 motorists were charges for not wearing safety belts while 1,969 motorists were caught driving without drivers licences.

The drivers of 1966 vehicles were charged because their vehicle’s licenses had expired and officials declared 955 vehicles unroadworthy.

The traffic services impounded 147 vehicles.

“We remain concerned at the rate at which people continue to drive beyond the regulated speed limit. A total of 49 drivers exceeded the speed limit, with the highest clocking 223 kilometres an hour.”

Kaunda said that driver was fined R40,000 in the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court and had his licence suspended for 12 months. Another diver was clocked at 224 kilometres an hour on the same stretch of road on the N2 on Tuesday and had been released on R5,000 bail.

“I remain very concerned by the high number of people who lost, and continue to lose their lives, on our roads during this period.”

Kaunda did not release any statistics on road fatalities in the province, saying that these would soon be released by Transport Minister Dipuo Peters.

“It suffices to say that I am extremely concerned,” he said.

Referring to crime, Kaunda said many of the province’s troubled hotspots, such as the Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, the Intshangwe, KwaSwayimane, KwaMaphumulo, Ladysmith and Nongoma had remained peaceful during the festive season.

“For this relative peace, we wish to extend our gratitude and commend the good work done by law enforcement agencies and the partnership with communities and our social partners. The province has, thus far, reduced incidents of brutality and destabilisation of communities.”

He said the one blight was the killing of eight people over eight days in the Mambuka area, some 20 kilometres outside Empangeni.

Africa News Agency