Over 2,000 nabbed for drunk driving during festive season: RTMC

File: Over 2,000 motorists have already been arrested this festive season for driving under the influence of alcohol. Photo: Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG – More than 2,000 drivers have been arrested across the country for driving under the influence since the beginning of the 2017 festive season, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said on Friday.

The RTMC said that more than 105,000 drivers were tested for alcohol and 2,247 drivers were arrested for having alcohol blood content above the legal limit. According to the RTMC, the highest number of arrested drunk drivers were in Gauteng, followed by Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape.

The top five offences based on written traffic notices issued were speeding, driving without a license, driving unlicensed vehicles, seatbelts, and overloading. With the festive season coming to an end, traffic law enforcement authorities are gearing themselves for increased traffic volumes on the roads after New Year’s Day long weekend.

The RTMC said that more than 924,000 vehicles have been stopped and checked at various roadblocks since the start of festive season law enforcement operations throughout the country. Most of the vehicles were stopped in Limpopo, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape.



Three taxi drivers were arrested for attempting to bribe traffic officers during this period. Two of the arrests took place in Limpopo and one was in the Eastern Cape.

The RTMC said that around the clock law enforcement operations were continuing this weekend and would remain in place until the re-opening of schools in January.

African News Agency