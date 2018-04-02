Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Over 300 drunk drivers arrested in Gauteng

  • South Africa
RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane chats to eNCA's Thembekile Mrototo about what's happening on the roads as motorists around the country make their way home after the Easter weekend. Video: eNCA
File: Over 300 people have been arrested for drunk driving in Gauteng this weekend. Photo: Pixabay / Alexas_Fotos

JOHANNESBURG - Over 300 people have been arrested for drunk driving in Gauteng this weekend.

This as officials try to reduce road fatalities during the Easter weekend.

They're urging motorists to follow traffic rules after an increase in accidents across the province.

READ: Drivers cautioned as Easter holidays end

Traffic volumes are expected to peak on Gauteng's major roads as holidaymakers head home.

A total of 29 pedestrians were arrested for jay-walking and drinking in public and 180 motorists arrested for reckless driving and speeding.

