PAC visits Robben Island to honour party heroes

JOHANNESBURG – The Pan African Congress claims there’s an ongoing conspiracy to erase its struggle heroes from the history books.

They say Robert Sobukwe’s contribution to South Africa’s liberation is as important as Madiba’s, but it’s hardly known.

The PAC toured Robben Island on Friday to honour their fallen struggle heroes.

About a 100 PAC veterans, leaders and supporters said they were in Robben Island to pay tribute to Sobukwe.

But the party said the history is being distorted to keep sideline their heroes.

“I know it will be painful to other people you see to be told that the first political prisoners in Robben Island were PAC people, I have mentioned their names some of them are alive,” said Pac leader, Luthando Mbinda.

Former PAC veterans also got an opportunity to revisit their cells and share their experiences.

PAC former inmates acted as tour guides.

It’s hoped the event will be made an annual celebration.

“This is what Robert Sobukwe was saying in the 60’’s if Africa is going to prosper in the continent we have to take control, we have to dismantle colonial control, we dismantle foreign invasion in our economy….and today African Union is talking about the things Sobukwe raised a long time ago,” Pascall Taruvinga, Chief Heritage Officer for Robben Island.

The party said the fight for freedom is still ongoing.

“We are going to fight for freedom, free black people, how will we know they are free? Because there will be no more shacks, there will be jobs and how will we see they are free by seeing African children attending school not having to worry about paying fees,” said PAC veteran, Kwedi Mkhaliphi.

The PAC and Robben Island Museum are working on further programmes to educate South Africans on Sobukwe’s history.

