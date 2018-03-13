Pollsmoor prison break: All six rearrested

File: Police have rearrested all six prisoners who escaped from Pollsmoor prison in Cape Town. Photo: AFP

CAPE TOWN - All six inmates who escaped from Pollsmoor Prison in Cape Town on Sunday night have been apprehended, Western Cape police confirmed on Tuesday.

“This office can confirm that the sixth suspect has been rearrested earlier today in Philippi,” said police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut.

The six inmates, aged between 20 and 24, escaped from the B5 unit of Pollsmoor Prison Medium B section around 11pm on Sunday. It is believed they escaped after removing bars with a piece of metal obtained by breaking one of the beds.

One of the inmates is serving a 12-year sentence for attempted murder, whilst the rest were sentenced for petty crimes.





African News Agency