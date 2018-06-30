Paraglider critically injured after hitting power cables

File: A man was critically injured after he hit power cables while paragliding in Barberton, Mpumalanga on Friday afternoon. Photo: flickr / Holger Prothman

BARBERTON - A 21-year-old man was critically injured when he hit power cables while paragliding in Barberton, Mpumalanga on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the man lying beneath power cables. A doctor had already started assessing him, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

"On assessment, paramedics found that the patient had sustained serious burn wounds, leaving him in a critical condition."

Paramedics treated the man and provided him with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, he was transported to a nearby airport where he was airlifted to a private hospital in Johannesburg by a private medical helicopter.

"It is believed that the man had been paragliding when he struck the power lines, causing him serious burns," Meiring said.

African News Agency