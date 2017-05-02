Paramedics meet with Gauteng health to discuss safety issues

File: Some Gauteng paramedics met with Gauteng Health MEC, Gwen Ramokgopa to discuss their safety while on the job. Photo: enca

JOHANNESBURG – Not everyone celebrated Workers' Day.

Some Gauteng paramedics met with Gauteng Health MEC, Gwen Ramokgopa to discuss their safety while on the job.

Last week, a paramedic died after suspects in a vehicle opened fire on an ambulance.

Chris Kekana was shot while on duty during a robbery.

Kekana's colleagues are concerned that they’re now becoming the targets of criminals.

In 2016 there were 12 incidents in which paramedics were attacked.

And already this year there have been six incidents.

“Firstly we have got to acknowledge that there is a problem and this year we have lost on one of our paramedics and secondly we need to alert our staff that there are conscious and that management is there to support them. We have agreed that as you respond to the call you also need to access the environment and ask for back up if needed,” said Ramokgopa.

Ramokgopa said she will be talking to her community safety counterpart on how best to help protect paramedics.

eNCA