Parliament, ANC slam Shivambu for attack on Indian DG of Treasury

  • South Africa
File: EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu has been hauled over the coals for 'insulting' the deputy director of Treasury, Ismail Momoniat, during a parliamentary committee meeting Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance has condemned EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu’s "crude attack"  on National Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat.

It says Shivambu'q questioning of Momoniat on Tuesday was unwarranted and racist.

 

Shivambu's statements were roundly condemned.

The ANC caucus in Parliament said Shivambu's comments bordered on racism and were highly derogatory to Indian South Africans. 

"His erratic behaviour towards non-Africans is cause for grave concern," the caucus said, referring also to an attack on a white journalist by the EFF MP.

READ: Sparks fly as Shivambu questions Gigaba

 

Yunus Carrim, chairperson of the standing committee, said in a statement: “Of course, you can’t have non-racialism without African leadership, but you also cannot exclude non-Africans simply on the basis of their race. What next? Are we going to dismiss the contribution of Ahmed Kathrada, Joe Slovo, Helen Joseph and Dulcie September simply on the grounds of race?

 

"We don’t have to compromise one iota on the need for African leadership, while accepting the role of outstanding public servants like Mr Momoniat,” Carrim said.

Carrim said there was no evidence that Momoniat was corrupt, as Shivambu had claimed.

"In fact, the committee knows him to be an extremely hardworking, honest, skilled and experienced official who served both the anti-apartheid struggle and the new democracy selflessly." 

Carrim urged MP  not to fuel the growing racial polarisation in the country.

The EFF has supported Shivambu, issuing this statement:

Carrim said his committee has persistently encouraged the National Treasury to ensure its senior officials are more representative of South Africa’s racial and gender demographics. "It has also consistently called for the entire financial sector to be more demographically representative."

eNCA

