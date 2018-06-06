Parliament, ANC slam Shivambu for attack on Indian DG of Treasury

File: EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu has been hauled over the coals for 'insulting' the deputy director of Treasury, Ismail Momoniat, during a parliamentary committee meeting Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance has condemned EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu’s "crude attack" on National Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat.

It says Shivambu'q questioning of Momoniat on Tuesday was unwarranted and racist.

The ANC has effectively replaced National Treasury Director General Dondo, Minister and Deputy Minister of Finance to dominance by one Ismail Momoniat, who single handedly controls the institution. To their exclusion, he runs Tax, Budgeting, Financial sector transformation, etc.. — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) June 5, 2018

FACT: National Treasury DDG Momoniat Ismail undermines and disregards black, particularly African leadership in the Ministry/Department of Finance and all the entities. We asked a simple question of where are other DDGs, where’s the DG whilst he dominates all major decisions? — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) June 5, 2018

Shivambu's statements were roundly condemned.

It’s a sad day for the struggle for a non-racial society. Momoniat worked in the underground structures of the ANC and SACP and helped in rebuilding them. His credentials are impeccable. This is not to say one can’t differ with his current political and ideological outlook. Sad! https://t.co/kYufZu8Qft — Mbhazima Shilowa (@Enghumbhini) June 5, 2018

Dear Floyd,



Ismail Momoniat is former university Mathematics lecturer. He has an MSc from the London School of Economics and an MSc (Maths) from WITS.



You, you are just a racist bully.



That is all. https://t.co/P8LMdub8le — Tshepo David Khoza (@khozalities) June 5, 2018

The ANC caucus in Parliament said Shivambu's comments bordered on racism and were highly derogatory to Indian South Africans.

"His erratic behaviour towards non-Africans is cause for grave concern," the caucus said, referring also to an attack on a white journalist by the EFF MP.

I rarely tweet, but this attack on Ismail Momoniat must be countered. Momo is one of the finest civil servants that the country has produced. I challenge those attacking him to subject themselves to lifestyle audits. His critics have something to hide. — Kuben Naidoo (@KubenNaidoo2) June 6, 2018

You are lying when you say "always".. This is very strange because I used to work for National Treasury for over 8 years and momoniat is one of those people who made me very uncomfortable in meetings. He seemed to undermine black people naturally. You don't know that! — Dithabs (@LegongD) June 5, 2018

Yunus Carrim, chairperson of the standing committee, said in a statement: “Of course, you can’t have non-racialism without African leadership, but you also cannot exclude non-Africans simply on the basis of their race. What next? Are we going to dismiss the contribution of Ahmed Kathrada, Joe Slovo, Helen Joseph and Dulcie September simply on the grounds of race?

The crude & shallow racial nativism of the educated but frankly stupid flabby floyd



& then... Yoyo Yunus: `momoniat is a struggle veteran'... but Momo`s legitimacy at FinCom is not based on his struggle reciepts... It is based on his job descriptionhttps://t.co/AbGDlmj7JU — Ebrahim Fakir (@EbrahimFakir) June 5, 2018

"We don’t have to compromise one iota on the need for African leadership, while accepting the role of outstanding public servants like Mr Momoniat,” Carrim said.

Carrim said there was no evidence that Momoniat was corrupt, as Shivambu had claimed.

"In fact, the committee knows him to be an extremely hardworking, honest, skilled and experienced official who served both the anti-apartheid struggle and the new democracy selflessly."

Carrim urged MP not to fuel the growing racial polarisation in the country.

The EFF has supported Shivambu, issuing this statement:

EFF Statement On National Treasury Deputy Director General Momoniat Ismailhttps://t.co/KsQm0OTZ3Q — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 5, 2018

Carrim said his committee has persistently encouraged the National Treasury to ensure its senior officials are more representative of South Africa’s racial and gender demographics. "It has also consistently called for the entire financial sector to be more demographically representative."

eNCA