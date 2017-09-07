Parliament approves new SABC board

File: It is now up to President Jacob Zuma to accept Parliament's recommendation on the new SABC board members. Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu

PARLIAMENT – The National Assembly gave the green light to appoint 12 non-executive members to the board of the crisis-ridden SABC despite strong objections from the opposition benches on Wednesday.

The names of Khanyisile Kweyama, Mathatha Tsedu, Michael Markovitz, Nomvuyiso Batyi, Rachel Kalidass, Victor Rambau, John Matisonn, Jack Phalane, Dinkwanyane Mohuba, Bongumusa Makhathini, Krish Naidoo and Febe Potgieter-Gqubule, will now be sent to President Jacob Zuma, who will make the official appointments.

Several opposition parties, including the DA, the EFF, and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) were vehemently opposed to the names of Naidoo, a legal consultant for the ANC, and Potgieter-Gqubule, who has aspirations to serve on the ruling party's National Executive Committee, being included on the board.

The DA cited the two candidates’ close proximity to the ANC as a reason for the objection, saying the SABC can ill afford the political interference and meddling seen in recent years.

The EFF said the public broadcaster should not have two board members so close to the ruling party when they would be “at the forefront of the SABC’s independence and journalists’ freedom of speech”.

IFP MP Liezl van der Merwe said the new board should “fiercely protect the independence of the SABC”.

“It would now be up to the new board to prove to us they will not succumb to political power once more,” she said.

In the end it was put to a vote with 194 MPs voting in favour of the 12 candidates being appointed and 76 MPs voting no. There were nine abstentions.

African News Agency