Parliament committees to decide whether to subpoena Markus Jooste

PARLIAMENT - The Standing Committee on Finance, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, the Portfolio Committee on Public Administration and the Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry have all received a letter from the lawyer for former Steinhoff CEO, Markus Jooste, explaining why he will not appear before the committees’ briefing on Steinhoff on Wednesday.

The letter noted Jooste's resignation as CEO of Steinhoff, and questioned how he would be able to assist the committees.

It also noted the investigation into Steinhoff by the Financial Services Board, which had summonsed Jooste to appear before it.

The letter also pointed out that various criminal complaints lodged against Jooste with the SAPS, and ongoing investigations by the Hawks into Jooste's conduct indicated a likely prosecution of Jooste in the future.

The letter concluded that "appearing before the committees to be questioned on Steinhoff will, in these circumstances, undermine our client's right to a fair trial guaranteed in section 35(3) of the Constitution."

The committees will consult with Parliament’s Legal Service Unit before deciding on Wednesday whether to subpoena Jooste and will inform the Speaker’s Office of their decision.

The standing committees are expected to hear presentations from the Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission, the JSE, the Financial Services Board, the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors and the Hawks and to receive feedback regarding progress on the PWC investigation.

