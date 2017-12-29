Parliament already determining presidential impeachment rules

File: Parliament has already initiated proceedings to determine the rules of engagement should President Jacob Zuma be impeached. Photo: REUTERS / Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament has already initiated proceedings to determine the rules of engagement should President Jacob Zuma be impeached.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the rules committee already initiated a process to outline what impeachment proceedings would look like as part of its rules overhaul.

Parly Rules Committee had already initiated a process, as part of Rules overhaul, to outline a procedure to be followed in implementing section 89 of the Constitution. In this regard, Parliament will ensure finalisation of the process, in line with the Court’s order — Moloto Mothapo (@MolotoMothapo) December 29, 2017

We note and agree with strong reservation by Chief Justice & Deputy Chief Justice in the minority judgment regarding encroachment of the judiciary into internal functioning of national legislature. Parliament, however, respects the majority judgment and will comply fully with it — Moloto Mothapo (@MolotoMothapo) December 29, 2017

Johannesburg's Constitutional Court on Friday, in a majority decision, found that Parliament failed to hold President Jacob Zuma accountable over the Nkandla issue.

Opposition parties welcomed the ruling, although the EFF said it took exception to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng insisting the minority ruling being read into the court records.

Mogoeng says the majority ruling is a textbook case of judicial overreach.

The chief justice disagreed with the majority of his colleagues.

However, Mogoeng was effectively questioning the need for an inquiry when there was already so much evidence that the president violated the Constitution.

Read here part of why CJ Mogoeng disagrees with majority #ZumaImpeachment ruling.

He effectively questions need for inquiry when there is already so much evidence that the President violated the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/Sv9viXvFHs — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) December 29, 2017

CJ Mogoeng is questioning why there needs to be an inquiry into whether there are grounds to impeach the President - when there is a wealth of written evidence out there already? pic.twitter.com/DZC6upxP8e — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) December 29, 2017

Following Friday's judgment, Parliament has 120 days to decide what the rules of impeachment against Zuma are going to be and within 120 days thereafter, they need to act on those rules on the president.

