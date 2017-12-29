Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Parliament already determining presidential impeachment rules

  • South Africa
File: Parliament has already initiated proceedings to determine the rules of engagement should President Jacob Zuma be impeached. Photo: REUTERS / Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament has already initiated proceedings to determine the rules of engagement should President Jacob Zuma be impeached.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the rules committee already initiated a process to outline what impeachment proceedings would look like as part of its rules overhaul.

Johannesburg's Constitutional Court on Friday,  in a majority decision, found that Parliament failed to hold President Jacob Zuma accountable over the Nkandla issue.

Opposition  parties welcomed the ruling, although the EFF said it took exception to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng insisting the minority ruling being read into the court records.

Mogoeng says the majority ruling is a textbook case of judicial overreach.

The chief justice disagreed with the majority of his colleagues.

However, Mogoeng was effectively questioning the need for an inquiry when there was already so much evidence that the president violated the Constitution.

Following Friday's judgment, Parliament has 120 days to decide what the rules of impeachment against Zuma are going to be and within 120 days thereafter, they need to act on those rules on the president.

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close