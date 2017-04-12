Parliament postpones vote of no confidence

Parliament, 05 April 2016 - Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete was told to step down and recuse herself from the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament has agreed to postpone the no confidence debate, set for 18 April, Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete said in a letter to the Chief Whip of the opposition Democratic Alliance on Wednesday.

Mbete said the debate would be postponed 'pending consideration of the matter by the Programme Committee after the constituency period'.

She noted that the Programme Committee would be requested to consider two issues, 'namely the implications of the postponement of the motion of no confidence, especially in light of Rule 90 (rule off anticipation) and a possible date in the future for consideration of the motion.

She said this was in line with section 57 of the Constitution, which empowers the National Assembly with determining and controlling 'its internal arrangements, proceedings and procedures'.

The DA had earlier challenged Mbete's decision not to postpone the motion.

Breaking: the Speaker has acceded to the DA request for a postponement of the Motion of no confidence. pic.twitter.com/VRtpKAazQx — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) April 12, 2017

eNCA