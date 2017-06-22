Parliament to grill Zuma on state capture allegations

File: President Jacob Zuma will answer questions in the National Assembly on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

CAPE TOWN – President Jacob Zuma will answer questions in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Zuma will respond to opposition parties and civil society’s calls for an inquiry into state capture allegations, as well as his fitness to lead the country.

Other topics that will be discussed include the country's economic challenges, such as the junk status downgrade and soaring unemployment.

Radical economic transformation and the nuclear programme will also be discussed.

The president is also expected to update the nation on the White Paper on Comprehensive Social Security.

eNCA